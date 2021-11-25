Driver assaulted in racially aggravated attack following car crash

The sign at the corner of Coreys Mill Lane and North Road, Stevenage - Credit: Maya Derrick

A van driver has reportedly been verbally and physically assaulted following a collision in Stevenage

At around 12.30pm on Thursday, November 4, a grey VW car and a white van were involved in a collision just off the A1(M) junction 8 roundabout on Hitchin Road, near Lister Hospital.

The VW and the van pulled into Coreys Mill Lane and stopped at the first junction on the left, by a small car park.

The driver of the VW is reported to have then used racially offensive language to the other driver, and spat in his face.

He is described as a white man, aged in his 50s or 60s, with grey hair. The man had a walking stick with him.

PC Olivia Evenden, who is investigating, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either the collision or the following deplorable incident near to the Lister Hospital to make contact with me.

“It is understood members of the public assisted the van driver on Coreys Mill Lane. If that was you, I’d like to hear from you."

Herts police are keen to identify the driver of the VW, and are urging those who saw what happened or have dash cam footage to contact PC Evenden directly at olivia.evenden@herts.police.uk.

Information can be reported online, by speaking to an operator via web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/86123/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.