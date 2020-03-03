Stevenage death crash driver who fled to Turkey will be extradited back to UK to face criminal charge

Senior paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins was passionate about her job and about saving the NHS. Archant

A driver who fled to Turkey after being involved in a crash which killed a senior paramedic will be charged with death by careless driving and extradited back to the UK.

Vicky (left) with her wife Naomi (centre) and mum Wendy. Picture: Courtesy of Naomi Lovelace-Collins. Vicky (left) with her wife Naomi (centre) and mum Wendy. Picture: Courtesy of Naomi Lovelace-Collins.

Vicky Lovelace-Collins was riding her motorbike when she was involved in a collision with a car just yards from her home in Stevenage's Lonsdale Road - at the junction with Webb Rise - in September 2018.

The 37-year-old was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died two days later.

Last week the Comet revealed how the driver of the car involved fled to Turkey the day after Vicky died and is still there now.

Investigating officer PC Carl Callan said Herts police had "no reason to believe the driver - who had a young family and had been a UK resident for many years - would leave for Turkey so soon after the accident".

The crash happened at the junction of Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise in Stevenage. Picture: Archant The crash happened at the junction of Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

He said: "Road crash investigations often take a long time and we don't usually have the evidence to secure an arrest straightaway", unless a driver has committed an arrestable offence at the time, such as being over the drink-drive limit.

Herts police concluded their investigation in May 2019 and handed the case file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, which has finally been confirmed by the CPS.

District crown prosecutor Natalie Carter, for the CPS, said: "Following an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary, we have authorised a charge for causing death by careless driving.

"We are now taking steps to try to secure the return of the driver to the UK, so criminal proceedings can take place."

Vicky's wife, Naomi, said she hopes this "marks the beginning of receiving justice for Vicky".

She continued: "This has been a traumatic journey for myself and Vicky's family and we would like to thank the CPS for their decision, the police for their investigation, and our family and friends for their ongoing support during this devastating ordeal.

"The outpouring of support from well wishers since last week's Comet article has been overwhelming and very touching - we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

Vicky's mum, Wendy, said the family feels "more positive things are starting to move after a stressful 18 months", adding: "I feel we are getting closer to having justice for our Vicky."