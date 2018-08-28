Advanced search

Driver escapes serious injury after ‘totally avoidable’ crash near Meppershall

PUBLISHED: 08:44 21 December 2018

A car veered off the road near Meppershall.

A driver has escaped serious injuries after a “totally avoidable” crash near Meppershall.

The young motorist lost control around a series of bends in the road near the village, veering off course and damaging his car. Passengers in the vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter this morning to warn others about dangerous driving after the incident.

They said: “Drive to the conditions and your ability. This young driver lost control on a series of bends near Meppershall, a totally avoidable incident had the driver been taking more care.

“Fortunately only minor injuries to his passengers but the car wasn’t so lucky.”

@sscanners replied: “‘Cars can be replaced - you cannot’. Always stuck with me when someone hit me due to bad weather a few years ago.”

