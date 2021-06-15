Therapy dog Dotty gets all clear after community rallies for cancer treatment

Published: 12:00 PM June 15, 2021

Dotty's been given the all clear after having surgery for a tumour in her leg - Credit: Steve Owers

The owner of Stevenage therapy dog, Dotty - who has helped many people over the last four years - is "over the moon" that her cancer treatment has worked, and she is on the mend.

This comes after the community rallied to help with vet bills for the border collie's life-saving surgery.

Dotty works as a therapy dog for those in need in our community - Credit: Steve Owers

Dotty is a frequent visitor to mental health hospitals and care homes across Stevenage and Hitchin, and has provided companionship to those most in need.

Dotty had a tumour in her leg, and after surgery, is now on the mend - Credit: Steve Owers

Steve Owers told the Comet: "I've been really worried about the next course of action. After her operation to remove the tumour, it was to be either chemotherapy, or radiotherapy, which would have been rough on her.

"I was the in process of writing to the vets to come up with some sort of financial plan to ensure she could get the further treatment she needed. Low and behold, as I was writing it, the vets called to explain that the tumour is low risk.

You may also want to watch:

"It's such good news, I'm so relieved."

Steve wanted to thank everyone who got behind him and Dotty, particular, Blades salon in The Hyde, which donated £200 to Dotty's surgery costs, and charity People for People, which also made a donation of £200.

"Thank you to everybody for what they have done. It's restored our faith in society and our neighbourhood," he continued.

Hopefully, now Dotty is on the mend, she will be able to join Steve and his other dogs back at the wards and care homes to provide comfort to people in need.

Steve added: "Quite soon after adopting Dotty I got her registered as a therapy dog, I already had two therapy dogs and for Dotty to follow was a no brainer, she then went on to excel in her role.

"Volunteering has been enormously rewarding, I have seen countless profound and hugely moving moments brought about by my dogs - especially Dotty who is such a sweet softy who seems to know if someone feels sad or otherwise under the weather."

A spokesperson for Woodlands View care home, where Dotty visits, said: “Therapy dogs are hugely important, and Dotty had a big impact on our residents.

"We find that they bring comfort and contentment to those we care for, particularly those who are living with dementia who really come out of their shells while cuddling a dog.

“Not only do therapy pets put smiles on everyone’s faces, but they increase social interaction and bring up fond memories of pets which Residents have had in the past.

“Residents and colleagues at Woodlands View wish Dotty a speedy recovery.”

Any leftover money from the fundraiser for Dotty's treatment will now be donated to the Border Collie Spot rescue centre, Pets As Therapy with whom Dotty is registered, and The Dogs Trust.