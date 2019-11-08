Dorothy Wells Strings Foundation celebrate first year of lessons in Hitchin

The children who have attended the Dorothy Wells Strings Foundation in Hitchin have showed off their skills after a year having lessons. Picture: Kay Tucker Archant

The first cohort of a Hitchin strings foundation, set up in memory of Dorothy Wells, has held a concert to celebrate the hard work of students during the first year.

The Dorothy Wells Strings Foundation was set up after Dorothy left a legacy for an organ scholarship - The Dorothy Wells Organ Foundation, which launched at the town's St Mary's Church in 2016 - and a strings project, which launched in November last year.

The group showed off the skills they have learnt during the first year at a special concert at Benslow Music Trust.

The 12 children, aged between three and six years, presented a 30-minute programme to an audience of parents, friends and invited guests.

Lesley Ward, the daughter of the late Dorothy Wells, was present at the concert.

For more information on the DWSF and the classes it offers, email the operations manager, Kay Tucker at dorothywellssf@gmail.com