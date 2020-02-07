Meppershall care home resident has Young at heart after pop idol's 100th birthday message

The 100-year-old Meppershall resident was a member of the Will Young Fan Club. Picture: New Meppershall Care Home Archant

A Meppershall care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday with a surprise video message from her long-time pop idol - Will Young.

Dorothy Shelley, originally from London, self-identifies as a Will Young superfan, and for many years was an active member of the Will Young Fan Club on Facebook.

In February 2019, the evergreen pensioner was even paid a visit by Will himself, who surprised her at her previous care home in Shefford with a bouquet of flowers.

During their hour-long chat, Dorothy explained to Will that her eyesight meant she couldn't use her computer anymore, and so could no longer post on his Fan Club page.

Three days later, she received an Apple laptop in the post.

While the ex-pop idol star was too busy with work commitments this year, he nonetheless proved his all time love for Dorothy, by sending a video wishing her a happy 100th birthday.