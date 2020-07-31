Advanced search

Stotfold business repairs and donates bikes to Stevenage’s Lister Hospital after thefts

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 August 2020

Darryl Shields, of DTS Cycle Services in Stotfold, has serviced and repaired four donated bikes free of charge, and given them to NHS workers at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Courtesy of Jo Lines

Four bicycles have been donated to NHS staff at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital following a spate of thefts at the site.

Darryl Shields, of DTS Cycle Services in Stotfold, said: “After hearing about the bike thefts, I was approached by someone who wanted to donate a bike, if I could service and repair it. I thought this was a good idea and was happy to support our NHS staff using my skills, so I did this and also asked my customers if they had any bikes they wanted to donate for me to do up.” In April, the Comet reported how at least four bicycles belonging to NHS workers had been stolen from the Lister Hospital site within a few days, with Lister PCSO Ron Treadwell saying at the time that “to steal from an NHS worker in these difficult times is truly despicable”.

Darryl said: “Four donated bikes have been fully serviced and repaired so more NHS staff can travel safely to continue their amazing work.”

