Funeral directors support Christmas Present Appeal for children

Shires Funeral Directors in Baldock and Letchworth will be collecting donations for the Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal - Credit: Salvation Army

A funeral directors based in Letchworth and Baldock is teaming up with the Salvation Army this Christmas in support of the charity's Present Appeal for children who might not otherwise receive a gift.

Shires Funeral Directors, which has branches in Letchworth, Baldock and across Bedfordshire, is supporting the campaign by providing a collection point for gifts.

People across Herts and Beds are invited donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children to local donation stations which will then be distributed by voluntary elves to local charities and organisations who help and benefit local children.

Donations can be dropped off at Shires Funeral Directors in Howard Park Corner, Letchworth, or Whitehorse Street, Baldock, until December 3.

To find out more about the Salvation Army's Christmas Present Appeal, go to salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal.