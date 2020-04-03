Advanced search

Coronavirus: Domestic abuse support group continues to offer advice across North Herts amid crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:28 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 03 April 2020

Suvivors Against Domestic Abuse will continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

A domestic abuse support group, headed up by Stevenage Borough Council, will continue to offer North Hertfordshire residents remote advice and support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the government advice is to stay home, anyone who is at risk of, or is experiencing, domestic abuse is still able to leave and seek refuge, and Survivors Against Domestic Abuse (SADA) will continue to provide support to victims.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, SBC leader and chair of SADA, said: “Unfortunately increasing financial pressures, school closures and more people working from home all mean that there could be an increase in domestic abuse.

“We know that this is a worrying time for all of us, but this may be heightened for those who have suffered or are suffering any form of domestic abuse and are now isolated with their abuser.

“We want to reassure residents that we will continue to support anyone who needs our help. Please contact SADA and do not suffer in silence.”

Cllr Gary Grindal, North Hertfordshire District Council’s Executive Member for Housing said: “NHDC will continue to work closely with SADA during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure that those who are victims of domestic abuse still get the help they need.

“If you need advice or help because you are in a difficult situation, please pick up the phone and talk to SADA, or access their services online”.

