Celebrating 60 years of Dolphins Swimming Club

Rose Taylor

Published: 9:44 AM June 13, 2022
Dolphins Swimming Club member Caleb Randall 

Dolphins Swimming Club - based in Stevenage - is celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer.

The club - which caters for those with mental or physical disabilities - opened in July 1962.

Although the club closed at the beginning of the pandemic for a year and a half, it is back and set to celebrate the special milestone.

Dolphins Swimming Club members Harry Richards and Caleb Randall

John Randall, chairperson for the club, said: “Lots of our members are very vulnerable, they have physical and mental issues, so a few of them have chosen not to come back after the pandemic because there’s still some issues around how safe they feel -  but really we do everything we can to keep our members safe and protected.”

Chairperson of Dolphins Swimming Club John Randall 

Due to the pandemic, there won't be any large scale events for the anniversary -  but there is a potential surprise lined up for members!

Although they can’t throw any large events, the club is in talks to organise  a picnic or Christmas party for its members.

In previous years the club took part in competitive swimming galas and John and the team hope to enter members in events again soon.

Dolphins Swimming Club

John added: “We’re very inclusive. We like all our members to have a say in what goes on.”

In 2015 Dolphins was struggling to fill volunteer roles -  but the club is now back on track, with all the roles filled.

Former Paralympic swimmer and Dolphins' Swimming Club member Pamela Wall

However, they are always happy to see more volunteers to cover areas such as the check-in desk.

As a self-supporting, UK-registered charity, volunteers raise their own funds through fundraisers through raffle and collection buckets.

As with many charitable organisations, the pandemic has put a strain on the club's ability to fundraise.

The community continues to support the club, including The Rotary Club of Stevenage Grange which held a raffle in aid of Dolphins - and last summer the club enrolled in the Asda Green Token scheme, where they were awarded a cash donation.

Members also took part in a sponsored swim where all money raised was donated to the relief effort in Ukraine.

Dolphins is sponsored by Stevenage Borough Council and Stevenage Leisure Ltd, which gives them use of the Stevenage pool on Sundays from 4pm.

Stevenage News

