‘It’s upsetting’ – Hitchin school pupils complain after dog fouling posters vandalised

School pupils in Hitchin are pleading with dog owners to stop letting their pets poo near their school, after anti-fouling posters they designed and put up were “sabotaged”.

Dog poo has become a hot topic at Wilshere-Dacre Junior Academy in Hitchin in recent times, with both teachers and children getting involved in the fight against fouling.

Pupils, parents and staff have all discovered dog poo in the alleyway behind the academy, so children from the school’s Eco Council decided to make posters to try and deter the culprits.

Bearing messages such as ‘pick up your dog poo’ and ‘what kind of person lets their dog poo outside a school?’, the colourful posters were a strong message against those who would leave their dog’s poo wherever they please.

But, to everyone’s surprise, the posters that were displayed on the school fence were ripped down and thrown on the floor.

Undeterred, the Eco Council restored their posters, but were shocked to find they had been torn down again just days later.

Emma Parker, music teacher and Eco lead at the school, said: “It’s a shame that a small amount of people feel they need to sabotage children’s efforts to do something to help their community.”

Nadia, a Year 4 pupil, added: “It’s really upsetting that people would do this. They were good posters and we spent a long time on them.”