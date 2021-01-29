Published: 4:45 PM January 29, 2021

The attack is said to have taken place near the junction between Lonsdale Road and Webb Rise. - Credit: Google

An elderly woman from Stevenage is warning fellow dogwalkers after her poodle was the victim in a vicious dog attack that she feared would "kill him".

The woman, who does not wish to be named, lives in the Bedwell area of Stevenage and was taking her dog - a black miniature poodle - for a walk last Sunday near Lonsdale Road.

As she turned the corner onto Webb Rise, she says that a large, dark "Staffordshire bull terrier-like dog" appeared out of nowhere and leapt on top of her dog.

Panicking, the lady tried to put herself between the two dogs and wrestle them apart, but was not strong enough.

Fortunately, a man and a woman were passing by and intervened. The man was able to wedge an object in between the attacking dog's jaw - which at this point was around the poodle's neck - and separate the animals.

"I'm so grateful to them for their help," the elderly dogwalker said.

"I was trying to prise the dog's jaw open, but I just wasn't strong enough. In the end ,we were all fighting to get the dog off.

"I just know I was willing to do anything to save my dog in the moment.

"If they [the two passers-by] hadn't been there, I know it would have ended badly. I know that dog was in for the kill."

Her poodle has since recovered from the attack, after receiving medication for minor injuries around his bloodied neck.

But, the once happy pet is still sore and in shock, its owner says, and he is not eating all of his meals.

She continued: "The situation was all so very frightening. The dog didn't have a collar on, was clearly out of control and it could have caused a much, much more serious accident."

Although the woman said she did not see the dog's owner before it ran off, she is warning fellow dogwalkers in the area that this could happen to them unless the owner is caught.

"I've lived in Stevenage for 40 years and this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to me. I want others to know how dangerous and frightening this was.

The incident has since been reported to the police, who have been contacted to provide a comment. The woman has been informed that dogs attacking other dogs is not a criminal offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.



