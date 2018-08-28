Advanced search

Document signed for North Herts Museum entrance sale after two-year stand-off

PUBLISHED: 11:42 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 22 January 2019

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett with the signed documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett with the signed documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

The sale of Hitchin’s 14/15 Brand Street – the entrance to the North Hertfordshire Museum – to North Herts District Council has finally been completed after a two-year stand off.

Preparing to sign the agreement for the transaction of 14/15 Brand Street for North Herts Museum by Hitchin Town Hall Ltd and HTH Finance Ltd. Picture: DANNY LOOPreparing to sign the agreement for the transaction of 14/15 Brand Street for North Herts Museum by Hitchin Town Hall Ltd and HTH Finance Ltd. Picture: DANNY LOO

Representatives from Hitchin Town Hall Limited and Hitchin Town Hall Finance met at the museum on Friday for a public signing, where they put pen to paper on the purchase documents.

“While it has been a difficult process, we are pleased to have reached an agreement with NHDC to the effect that the town hall is broadly protected for community use and that, if NHDC’s plans change, the community has an ongoing five-year period in which to purchase and operate the town hall,” said HTH Ltd chairman Stephen Pike.

A spokesman for HTH Finance added: “It was essential for quick action some two years ago and we were pleased to take over as the new banker to HTH, thus saving the museum entrance from being developed.

“This provided time and enabled HTH and the council to continue negotiations and to find an acceptable solution.”

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

They also thanked HTH Ltd director Brent Smith for his vision to incorporate 14/15 Brand Street, and John Ray for agreeing to sell the property.

There were no NHDC representatives at the signing, but a council spokeswoman said HTH Ltd knew this beforehand.

“We note the signing of the agreement and we look forward to receiving confirmation their lawyers are now finally able to conclude the deal,” an NHDC spokeswoman said.

“HTH Ltd and HTH Finance Ltd were always aware that the council would not be attending as the deal needs to be concluded through our respective lawyers.

(Back R-L) Liberal Democrats group leader Paul Clark Conservative chair of Southern rural Claire Strong Labour and chair of NHC Hitchin committee Ian Albert (Front R-L) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett with the signed documents. Picture: DANNY LOO(Back R-L) Liberal Democrats group leader Paul Clark Conservative chair of Southern rural Claire Strong Labour and chair of NHC Hitchin committee Ian Albert (Front R-L) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett with the signed documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

“In any event, Councillor Lynda Needham would not be the authorised signatory for such a document.”

Campaigner Jackie McDonald is hoping that a public inquiry will be held to find why there was a such a long delay in the agreement.

“I have spoken previously at both Cabinet and also the Overview and Scrutiny Committee back in 2017 with unanswered questions not resolved, but now that the deal has been officially signed and the museum will open the task now is to set about inistigating a full independent public inquiry to get to the truth on the financial overspend and for those responsible for this atrocity to be held to account.”

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Ltd director Brent Smith, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike, Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett sign the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

Preparing to sign the agreement for the transaction of 14/15 Brand Street for North Herts Museum by Hitchin Town Hall Ltd and HTH Finance Ltd. Picture: DANNY LOOPreparing to sign the agreement for the transaction of 14/15 Brand Street for North Herts Museum by Hitchin Town Hall Ltd and HTH Finance Ltd. Picture: DANNY LOO

(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray outside the building after signing the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO(Right to left) Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director David Leal-Bennett, Hitchin Town Hall Ltd chairman and trustee Stephen Pike and Hitchin Town Hall Finance Ltd director John Ray outside the building after signing the documents. Picture: DANNY LOO

