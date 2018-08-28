Advanced search

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

PUBLISHED: 14:03 17 January 2019

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

A Stevenage man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver at the rank outside the town’s railway station.

A man has been arrested after a stabbing outside of Stevenage Railway Station this afternoon. Picture: James CreightonA man has been arrested after a stabbing outside of Stevenage Railway Station this afternoon. Picture: James Creighton

Dobgima Gwangwaa, 20, of Swale Close, stabbed a taxi driver outside Stevenage railway station at around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 8. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Gwangwaa was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court yesterday after being found guilty of wounding with intent.

He was also sentenced to three months, running concurrently, for conspiracy to destroy property and theft – and a further three years on licence, meaning he will be monitored following his release and return to prison if he reoffends.

