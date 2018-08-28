Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton Archant

A Stevenage man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver at the rank outside the town’s railway station.

A man has been arrested after a stabbing outside of Stevenage Railway Station this afternoon. Picture: James Creighton A man has been arrested after a stabbing outside of Stevenage Railway Station this afternoon. Picture: James Creighton

Dobgima Gwangwaa, 20, of Swale Close, stabbed a taxi driver outside Stevenage railway station at around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 8. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Gwangwaa was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court yesterday after being found guilty of wounding with intent.

He was also sentenced to three months, running concurrently, for conspiracy to destroy property and theft – and a further three years on licence, meaning he will be monitored following his release and return to prison if he reoffends.