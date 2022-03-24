Video
Two tonnes of tyres go up in flames at three-hour disused quarry blaze
- Credit: Twitter/Royston Fire Station
Firefighters were left tackling a large blaze for three hours last night after a fire broke out at a disused quarry near the B1368 in Hertfordshire.
Two tonnes of car tyres, along with quarry machinery, were found “well alight” shortly after 9.30pm last night (March 24) near Anstey.
A video from the scene shows multiple fire engines at what is believed to be the former site of Anstey Quarry Company.
A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9:33pm on March 23 to reports of a fire at a disused quarry near Barkway Road, Anstey.
“Fire engines from Royston, Buntingford and Bishop’s Stortford fire stations were sent to the scene, where crews around two tonnes of car tyres and quarry machinery well alight.
“It took firefighters around three hours to extinguish the fire, and crews remained on scene until shortly after 1am.”
Royston Fire Station Tweeted: “Crews established a water relay, brining water to the fire ground to extinguish the fire #Teamwork.”
Most Read
- 1 Stevenage primary school under investigation over financial 'deficiencies'
- 2 Couple's narrow escape as town centre building collapses
- 3 Boy, 13, hospitalised after attack at Garden Square Shopping Centre
- 4 Live updates as Swingate House building collapses in Stevenage
- 5 Man in his 20s hospitalised after crash with Toyota Yaris driver
- 6 Shocking salary of Stevenage F1 star Lewis Hamilton revealed
- 7 7 of the best Chinese takeaways in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 8 Police find missing 33-year-old man from Stevenage in overnight search
- 9 Debris from collapsed Swingate House gone 'by early next week'
- 10 Vehicles in car parks near collapsed Stevenage building can be moved
The fire control room Tweeted: “We received a call to a large fire near Barkway Road, Anstey. Crews from Buntingford, Royston and Bishop’s Stortford attended and extinguished the fire.”