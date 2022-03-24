Video

The large fire broke out at what is thought to be the former site of Anstey Quarry Company. - Credit: Twitter/Royston Fire Station

Firefighters were left tackling a large blaze for three hours last night after a fire broke out at a disused quarry near the B1368 in Hertfordshire.

Two tonnes of car tyres, along with quarry machinery, were found “well alight” shortly after 9.30pm last night (March 24) near Anstey.

A video from the scene shows multiple fire engines at what is believed to be the former site of Anstey Quarry Company.

A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 9:33pm on March 23 to reports of a fire at a disused quarry near Barkway Road, Anstey.

“Fire engines from Royston, Buntingford and Bishop’s Stortford fire stations were sent to the scene, where crews around two tonnes of car tyres and quarry machinery well alight.

“It took firefighters around three hours to extinguish the fire, and crews remained on scene until shortly after 1am.”

Royston Fire Station Tweeted: “Crews established a water relay, brining water to the fire ground to extinguish the fire #Teamwork.”

The fire control room Tweeted: “We received a call to a large fire near Barkway Road, Anstey. Crews from Buntingford, Royston and Bishop’s Stortford attended and extinguished the fire.”