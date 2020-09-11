Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance
PUBLISHED: 11:23 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 11 September 2020
Emergency services remain at the scene of a disturbance at a Stevenage property, having been called out late last night.
Police, fire officers and ambulance staff are currently at an address in Mendip Way in Great Ashby.
Police were called at around 11pm yesterday to reports that a man had started behaving erratically, becoming violent and making threats towards the other occupants.
The incident is ongoing and there is still a heavy emergency services presence at the scene.
There is a police cordon in place and members of the public are asked to please avoid the area where possible.
Currently no other occupants remain at the address. There is not perceived to be any threat to the public.
Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland said: “I am aware of the situation and have been well-briefed by the police.
“The emergency services are doing an amazing job and I appreciate their professionalism as always.
“I would like to reassure everyone that the general public are safe and the incident is contained and resolved soon hopefully.”
