New community and visitor experience 'Discover Letchworth' set to launch this weekend

Discover Letchworth is replacing the Tourist Information Centre service. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation Archant

A new space dedicated to providing everything there is to know about Letchworth will open its doors to the public this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artist Heather McLaughlin. Picture: The Heritage Foundation Artist Heather McLaughlin. Picture: The Heritage Foundation

Discover Letchworth - which is replacing the Tourist Information Centre service - is situated in the Heritage Foundation's new offices at One Garden City, next to the newly launched 'micro museum' on Broadway.

The new venue will host a 'one stop shop' for all things Letchworth - including information on special heritage, arts and cultural events, wellbeing activities, clubs, groups and societies, as well as local services.

Discover Letchworth manager Heather McLaughlin said of the upcoming opening: "We are thrilled to be launching this new service which will transform how we share information with the community, engage with local clubs, groups and organisations, and ensure visitors from around the world enjoy Letchworth's rich heritage.

"We have a free goodie bag on a first come basis and they can meet artist and illustrator Vanessa Stone, who has designed a range of homeware products which will be exclusively available from the Discover Letchworth shop."

Artist Heather McLaughlin. Picture: The Heritage Foundation Artist Heather McLaughlin. Picture: The Heritage Foundation

You may also want to watch:

The replacement of the Tourist Information Centre comes following community engagement exercise in 2018, where the public shared their ideas about how the former centre on Station Road could be improved.

Heather continued: "It has been very rewarding to be able to respond to feedback from the community and to develop the former Tourist Information Centre into a more inclusive service for the town and people from around the world.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone."

Artist Vanessa Stone will join the team at Discover Letchworth, where her new range of products will be on offer.

Vanessa, who specialises in paper-cutting and collage, lived in Letchworth for more than 20 years and takes inspiration for her artwork from the towns open spaces and unique Edwardian architecture.

The micro-museum, which opened last month, boasts a bust of Ebenezer Howard and showcases items from the Garden City Collection.

Discover Letchworth will be open to the public from 11am to 3pm on Saturday. For more information, visit discover-letchworth.com from Friday or via @DiscoverLGC on Twitter.