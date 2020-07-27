Advanced search

Which Letchworth restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

PUBLISHED: 18:01 27 July 2020

A number of restaurants in Letchworth and Baldock have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Jacob Savill

A number of restaurants in Letchworth and Baldock have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Jacob Savill

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Letchworth that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme has been released today.

The new scheme, which is set to launch in a week’s time, was announced by the government earlier this month.

Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non–alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.

Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs in our area has been released by the government and are listed as follows:

• David’s Café, Eastcheap.

• Khoi Khoi bar and Vino, Eastcheap.

• The Broadway Hotel, Broadway.

• Thegrapevine, Leys Avenue.

• Teamworks Karting, Pixmore Avenue.

• Letchworth Golf Trust, Letchworth Lane.

• McDonald’s, Avenue One.

• The Fox, Willian.

• Three Horsehoes, Norton.

• Chesfield Downs Golf Club, Graveley.

• The Orange Tree, Baldock.

• KNKN Limited, Baldock.

• Cafe Luna, Baldock.

• The White Lion, Baldock.

• The Old White Horse, Baldock.

McMullen, Fullers and Greene King pubs have also signed up.

The scheme will only apply on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffe Nero, have also signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

You can check their individual websites for details on participating stores.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

