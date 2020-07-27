Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

The list of restaurants and cafés in and around Hitchin that have signed up for the Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme has been released today.

The new scheme, which is set to launch in a week’s time, was announced by the government earlier this month.

Eat Out to Help Out will allow customers to get 50 per cent off food and non-alchoholic drinks, up to a value of £10 per person when eating or drinking in an establishment.

Now, the list of participating restaurants, cafés and pubs in our area has been released by the government and are listed as follows:

• Bar Azita, Bucklersbury.

• Deroka, Sun Street.

• The Groundworks, Churchyard.

• Chilli B’s, Bucklersbury.

• Lussmanns, Sun Street.

• Kite at The Red Hart, Bucklersbury.

• Fussey & Baer, High Street.

• Regent Cottage, High Street.

• Mevan Ocakbasi, Sun Street.

• Costa Cofffe, Bancroft.

• Bridge Street Bistro, Bridge St.

• Hitchin Café, Hermitage Road.

• Hermitage Road Bar and Restaurant, Hermitage Rd.

• Taste Buds, Bancroft.

• The Highlander, Upper Tilehouse St.

• Mint Leaf, Bancroft.

• Radcliffe Arms, Walsworth Rd.

• Indian Hitchin, Ninesprings Way.

• The Bull, Gosmore

• The Old George Ickleford, Arlesey Road.

• Plumes of Feathers, Ickleford.

• Hitchin Garden Centre, Cambridge Road.

• The Green Man, Great Wymondley.

McMullen, Fullers and Greene King-run pubs have also signed up.

The scheme only applies on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between August, 3 and August 31.

You won’t need to present a voucher to use the scheme, and it can be used in conjunction with other offers and discounts.

Big chains, including Starbucks, Morrisons, Wetherspoon, Pizza Hut and Caffe Nero, have also signed up to Eat Out to Help Out.

You can check their individual websites for details on participating stores.