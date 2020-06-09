Advanced search

Discount cash and carry to open in Letchworth next week

PUBLISHED: 12:36 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 09 June 2020

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

The new cash and carry will be open two days a week. Picture: Discount Brands Cash & Carry

A new discount cash and carry will open in Letchworth next week.

Ownes Dan Yellop with business partner Alex. Picture: Discounts Brand Cash & CarryOwnes Dan Yellop with business partner Alex. Picture: Discounts Brand Cash & Carry

Discount Brands Cash & Carry – at Unit 5 of the Ascot Industrial Estate, on Icknield Way – will be opening to the general public on Monday, June 15.

Owner Dan Yellop has been trading as a wholesaler in the local area for seven years, and said he and his business partner Alex “saw the demand” for a new cash and carry in Letchworth.

“We’ve attracted great interest on Facebook, and after conversations with family and friends, we knew we could integrate the business into our own retail unit,” Dan said.

“We’ll be open two days a week as it stands, selling mostly soft drinks and confectionary and everday household items.”

The store will open 9am - 3pm on Monday and Wednesday, and during the pandemic it will be taking contactless payments only.

Visit ‘The Discount Brands Cash and Carry’ Facebook page for more information.

