Advanced search

East and North Herts NHS Trust still has backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries after IT woes

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 September 2019

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Archant

Hospital bosses in Hertfordshire are still struggling to catch up with a backlog of discharge summaries.

Discharge summaries are clinical reports drafted by health professionals following a hospital stay or a series of treatments and can, for instance, inform GPs that further medical tests, scans or appointments are required, or can detail medication that has been prescribed.

However, the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital, Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital and Hertford County Hospital, has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries.

The delays were caused when the Trust moved from a paper-based system to a new computer system, known as Lorenzo, in September 2017.

Earlier this year Trust bosses vowed to clear the backlog - which has affected up to 14,600 patients overall - by the end of August, but now say it is not likely to be before the end of the year.

Speaking at a meeting of Herts County Council's Impact of Scrutiny Advisory Committee, chief information officer Mark Stanton said: "We don't have a specific completion date, but on the current trajectory we suggest it will be at least three months before that activity is completed."

You may also want to watch:

He said the IT system is now functioning "as it's supposed to", with current discharge summaries being issued on time.

The committee heard about the progress as part of an annual process by the county council to scrutinise healthcare provision in Hertfordshire.

In March, the East and North Herts NHS Trust was one of five healthcare providers that appeared before the Health Scrutiny Committee and was given a number of recommendations by councillors.

Councillors said the NHS Trust should work to improve its IT systems, by stabilising Lorenzo and continuing to address the backlog of discharge summaries.

They also said the Trust should prioritise employee engagement to retain staff, including measures such as appraisals, training and clarity about roles and responsibilities.

At this latest meeting it was reported that stabilisation of the IT system was completed in June and that a five-year digital strategy was being developed.

The stabilisation exercise was started in July 2018 to address the issues.

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Most Read

Former nurse at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital suspended amid ‘serious concerns’

A former nurse at Stevenages Lister Hospital has been suspended. Picture: Danny Loo

Long delays on A602 in Stevenage towards Hitchin

There are long delays on the A602 in Stevenage

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Letchworth crash

Police closed Norton Way South after a woman in her 20s was involved in a collision with a car.

Child, 12, trapped in overturned car in A505 crash between Royston and Baldock

A505 crash: A 12-year-old was trapped inside an overturned car which collided with a van on the A505 near Slip End. Picture: Archant

Hundreds turn out as sun shines on ‘fantastic’ first Stevenage 10k

Stevenage 10k 2019: Almost 500 runners completed the course. Picture: Stuart Driver

Latest from the The Comet

East and North Herts NHS Trust still has backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries after IT woes

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust still has a backlog of 1,800 discharge summaries. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Appeal for volunteers to help clean up Stevenage amid environmental crisis

Maria Wheeler is calling on people to make a collective effort to clean up Stevenage. Picture: Louise McEvoy.

North Herts Road Runners blow hot at both Stevenage and Hatfield

North Herts Road Runners at the Stevenage 10K.

North East Herts MP meets with Great Northern chiefs after delays

From left to right: Patrick Ladbury, Leanne Stott, Tom Moran, Oliver Heald, Daniel Matthews and Stephen Rose after meeting at Portcullis House, Westminster. Picture: Office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

New Citizens Advice Stevenage chief exec announced after branch office move

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch is the new interim chief executive of Stevenage Citizens Advice. Picture Stevenage CA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists