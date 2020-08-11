Hitchin team with severe disabilities complete virtual bike ride across America

Jazz Nightingale was part of the cycling team at Hitchin's Symonds House. Picture: Courtesy of Nick Bishop Archant

A group of adventurers with severe disabilities have used specially adapted static bikes to complete a 2,400-mile virtual cycle ride across America.

Those who took part in the epic lockdown challenge at Hitchin’s Symonds House included full-time wheelchair users Kim Brooks, Hanna King, Jazz Nightingale and Tope Adewuyi.

In a combined effort with three other Leonard Cheshire care homes in the UK, they took 31 days to cycle Route 66.

Money raised through donations - £555 so far - will go towards cycling equipment for all four care homes.

Challenge organiser Dave Evans, who is also a Leonard Cheshire resident, said: “The achievement, from people who face so many daily challenges, cannot be underestimated. People have enthusiastically embraced the team spirit and have felt more in touch with people across the country too. It has been an honour to ride alongside so many champions.”