Witness appeal after Stevenage woman ‘left shaken’ by aggressive man and his dog

Police are trying to trace a number of drivers who may have witnessed an incident in Stevenage where a woman was left “shaken up” by a passing man and his dog.

At around 10.35am on Saturday, May 23, a woman in her 40s was walking along Gresley Way when a man walking a dog approached in the opposite direction.

The dog jumped up at the woman, and as the man passed, he attempted to grab the woman’s headphones from behind, but was unsuccessful.

Three vehicles reportedly stopped before the man took his dog and walked off. The woman was “uninjured but left shaken”.

The man is described as a black male, around 5ft 7in tall, with a beard. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

PC Jamie Etheridge said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened to please get it touch. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the vehicles that are reported to have stopped at the scene and anyone else who may have captured relevant dash cam footage.”

You can contact PC Etheridge directly by emailing jamie.etheridge@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report,or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/40025/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.