Plans unveiled for seven high-rise tower blocks at Stevenage's vacant Icon building

View of the proposed development from Chequers Bridge, looking south over the railway line.

A planning application for seven high-rise blocks of flats is set to be submitted to Stevenage Borough Council this summer, which if approved will bring 574 new homes to the town.

View of play space and central garden looking toward the proposed apartments.

Housebuilder Hill Residential Limited held a public exhibition to showcase its plans for the Icon site on Lytton Way in Stevenage - a large office building constructed in 1989.

Following pre-application meetings with the borough council, Hill is proposing to build 574 flats - 20 studio, 237 one-bed, 277 two-bed and 40 three-bed - in blocks up to 18 storeys high.

The developer acknowledges constraints of the site include noise from both the railway line to the west and traffic on Lytton Way to the east, but says opportunities include good transport links, prominent views from relatively low levels, and the opportunity to create a gateway to Stevenage.

In a supporting document for screening opinion, Hill says: "The redevelopment of the Icon site should be seen as part of the wider potential for a new modern approach to securing new development and investment in and around the town centre.

"This site provides a catalyst to assist the redevelopment of other areas identified by the council and should be considered as a welcome approach to future development opportunities in Stevenage."

Hill proposes to create 274 parking spaces and provision for 587 cycles. The developer said: "Following pre-application meetings with the council, an appropriate level of parking has been agreed, when taking into consideration local transport links."

The development also includes a play space, residents' amenity garden, courtyards, and the creation of pedestrian and cycle routes along the eastern boundary. Hill says existing mature landscape will be retained where possible to provide an attractive base for the development.

The Icon site in Stevenage, where there are plans to build seven high-rise flat blocks.

Following the public exhibition in Stevenage's Stoneyhall Community Centre, Hill says comments from the consultation will be reviewed by its project team and consideration will be given to how they can influence and shape the development proposals.

Hill intends to submit its planning application this summer and, if approved, aims to start construction next summer.