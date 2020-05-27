Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow Archant

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a residential area of Stevenage yesterday, prompting police to open an investigation into his cause of death.

The police cordon in place at Bray Drive, Great Ashby after a man's body was found. Picture: Supplied The police cordon in place at Bray Drive, Great Ashby after a man's body was found. Picture: Supplied

A member of the public found the body – which has yet to be identified by detectives – in undergrowth near Bray Drive in Great Ashby, just after 6:50pm yesterday evening.

Officers remained at the scene and cordoned off the area to the general public to allow them to carry out initial enquiries.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious at present.