Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 09:31 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 27 May 2020
Archant
The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a residential area of Stevenage yesterday, prompting police to open an investigation into his cause of death.
A member of the public found the body – which has yet to be identified by detectives – in undergrowth near Bray Drive in Great Ashby, just after 6:50pm yesterday evening.
Officers remained at the scene and cordoned off the area to the general public to allow them to carry out initial enquiries.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious at present.
