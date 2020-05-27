Advanced search

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 09:31 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 27 May 2020

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Archant

The body of an unidentified man was discovered in a residential area of Stevenage yesterday, prompting police to open an investigation into his cause of death.

The police cordon in place at Bray Drive, Great Ashby after a man's body was found. Picture: SuppliedThe police cordon in place at Bray Drive, Great Ashby after a man's body was found. Picture: Supplied

A member of the public found the body – which has yet to be identified by detectives – in undergrowth near Bray Drive in Great Ashby, just after 6:50pm yesterday evening.

Officers remained at the scene and cordoned off the area to the general public to allow them to carry out initial enquiries.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious at present.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Latest from the The Comet

Investigation launched after unidentified body found in Stevenage

Bray Drive in Great Ashby. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Best Employers: innovation versus the coronavirus

Innovation has never been moer important to business -- and so challenging with workforces separated by remote working Picture: Getty Image/iStockphoto

Marathon runner and trolleybus owner: Meeting Stevenage’s new mayor Jim Brown

Jim Brown served as a borough councillor for the Old Town ward for eight years. Picture: Jim Brown

Group dispersed and fined after glass bottles thrown from Stevenage tower block

Police had to disperse and fine a group of people who were breaching lockdown rules in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Knebworth House to reopen formal gardens and dinosaur trail

The herb garden at Knebworth House. Picture: Knebworth House, Gardens and Park
Drive 24