How to design an easy-access bathroom that offers the support and mobility aids that you need.

An easy-access bath will stop you from straining to get in and out of a tub. Picture: Bathroom Builders UK Archant

Use these design steps to make your bathroom safe and easy to use and discover how with the right disabled-access fittings you can regain your independence and control.

If you have had a hip or knee replacement and struggle moving, fitting a walk-in shower can help prevent further injuries and accidents. Picture: Bathroom Builders UK If you have had a hip or knee replacement and struggle moving, fitting a walk-in shower can help prevent further injuries and accidents. Picture: Bathroom Builders UK

At its showroom in Stevenage, Bathroom Builders UK offers a range of easy access bathroom suites that can make moving around your home easier.

Showroom manager, Brad Gillians, shares his expertise to help you design a bathroom that will give you the support you need, cut the time you spend getting ready and ensure you feel confident to be alone in your bathroom.

When should you consider re-modelling your bathroom for easy access?

Install a shower chair to avoid standing for long periods and reduce the strain on your back and knees. Picture: Bathroom Builders UK Install a shower chair to avoid standing for long periods and reduce the strain on your back and knees. Picture: Bathroom Builders UK

The moment you begin to notice your routine is harder than it needs to be is the time to seek advice.

"Many people may assume we only deal with standard bathroom fittings and installations, however, not many people know the easy access services we offer, or even that some of these products exist and the big difference they can make to people's lives," Brad explained.

How an easy-access bath or shower can transform your morning routine

"The other day a customer with two knee replacements came in to the showroom because she was struggling to get in and out of her bath. It was a big disruption to her daily routine," said Brad. "Hearing this, we helped her find and fit a walk-in shower that's saved her a lot of time and effort. She's got some independence back as family members no longer need to help her wash."

A walk-in shower and bath will stop you from straining to get in and out of a tub. For those with hip replacements, whose movement is rigid and limited, taking away this hassle can help prevent accidents and further injury and put some of the pleasure back in to a relaxing shower or bath again.

What else can you do to design a disabled-friendly bathroom suite?

"We recognise how important it is to spend time with our customers to fully understand their needs and ensure we are doing all we can to make life better for them. Even the smallest of things can make a big difference," Brad said.

"Something as simple as an anti-slip mat or a grab rail will make moving about your bathroom much easier."

If you need to lessen the strain on your back or knee joints fitting an elevated or comfort height toilet will help. By reducing the amount you need to drop it reduces the strain on your body and makes it easier for you to sit down and get back up again.

Installing a mobile shower chair will allow you to remain seated while showering and help you to avoid standing for long periods. This can be useful for those struggling to keep balance or support their weight.

How can bathroom builders help?

"Clients usually call us or come and visit us at the showroom for a chat. Once we know the problem we will work with you to find the right solution," Brad said. "There are lots of easy-access bathroom design options and products that can improve your quality of life drastically but not everyone knows where to go to find that help. This is where we come in."

After your initial meeting, a member of the Bathroom Builder UK team will visit your home so they can assess the space you have and begin figuring out the best layout for the room. Then you'll be invited to view a proposed design of your new bathroom to make sure you're happy before making any final decisions.

"Many people are surprised to see that their bathroom doesn't have to have the conventional look of an easy-access bathroom and can look modern and stylish too," said Brad.

Once you're satisfied they'll quickly fit and install your new easy-access bathroom, so you can experience the benefits as soon as possible.

