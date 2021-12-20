Survey finds Herts roads are in good condition

Hertfordshire County Council says planning and investment has led to improved roads in the county - Credit: Pexels

Hertfordshire's roads are in relatively good shape, according to a Department for Transport report.

The report into road conditions in England for the years ending March 2020 and 2021, compiled using data from sources including National Highways and local authorities, shows roads in Herts are better than or equal to the national average.

It categorises roads into green (good condition), amber (work may be needed) and red (roads that should be considered for maintenance).

In 2020 and 2021, classified as red in England were four per cent of A roads, six per cent of B and C roads and 17 per cent of unclassified roads. In Herts, these figures stand at three, six and 12 per cent respectively.

Herts County Council says it reflects its proactive approach to planning repairs, and a five-year investment plan, which ends in 2022/23.

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport, said: "I’m pleased the investment is showing tangible results."