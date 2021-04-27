Seaside mural brightens up Town Lodge demolition site

Published: 3:09 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 3:21 PM April 27, 2021

A Letchworth artist has created a beautiful mural to brighten up the fencing around a demolition site close to her home.

When Georgean Lochhead realised the plain fencing around the site in Gernon Road would be her view for a good few months, she decided to take her love of painting to create something more aesthetically pleasing.

"The developers next door, Croudace, put up the fencing around the perimeter of what they are doing and I thought 'I've got to look at a blank wall for 18 months at least, I can't do that'," she said.

"'What will cheer me up?' - I thought of my home in South Africa we used to go to and I replicated it.

"I just felt I needed to do something, we were indoors and not going anywhere and thought it might cheer people up.

"I just went and asked them if they minded if I painted it and they said they'd be happy for me to. They even painted the base blue for me so I already had the base of the sky there."

The creation took Georgean around eight hours to complete, and has attracted the attention of some passersby.

"People have been stopping and saying how nice it is," she continued.

"They've been trying to guess where the beach is located, with some guessing Cornwall.

"People seem to really like it, but I did it for my own enjoyment. I've been painting for years."

Town Lodge, Letchworth - Credit: Archant

When asked about the demolition of the Town Lodge and next door bungalow - which was met with a mixed response from the Letchworth community - Georgean added: "We weren't sure about it at first because we didn't know what was going to happen to start with.

"When I saw the drawings and everything, I saw what they were planning was much better. The bungalow had been empty for 18 years."

Town Lodge will be replaced by a new office building for Croudace and flats - Credit: Croudace

Letchworth-based developers, Croudace, applied to North Herts District Council for planning permission to demolish the Town Lodge building in Gernon Road, as well as the bungalow next door.

Following the demolition, the developers will replace the buildings with a new offices - to enable the company to expand - and nine flats.

Plans were approved by the district council in November last year.