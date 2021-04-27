Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Seaside mural brightens up Town Lodge demolition site

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:09 PM April 27, 2021    Updated: 3:21 PM April 27, 2021
demolition zone at gernon road

Sea scene mural by Georgean Lochhead has brightened up a demolition zone in Gernon Road - Credit: Alastair Lochhead

A Letchworth artist has created a beautiful mural to brighten up the fencing around a demolition site close to her home. 

When Georgean Lochhead realised the plain fencing around the site in Gernon Road would be her view for a good few months, she decided to take her love of painting to create something more aesthetically pleasing. 

"The developers next door, Croudace, put up the fencing around the perimeter of what they are doing and I thought 'I've got to look at a blank wall for 18 months at least, I can't do that'," she said.

"'What will cheer me up?' - I thought of my home in South Africa we used to go to and I replicated it. 

"I just felt I needed to do something, we were indoors and not going anywhere and thought it might cheer people up.

"I just went and asked them if they minded if I painted it and they said they'd be happy for me to. They even painted the base blue for me so I already had the base of the sky there."

The creation took Georgean around eight hours to complete, and has attracted the attention of some passersby.

Most Read

  1. 1 MP gets behind plans for new M&S in Stevenage
  2. 2 Arrest made after report of indecent exposure in Stevenage
  3. 3 Person taken to hospital after house roof collapses
  1. 4 Protest over potential loss of free high street parking
  2. 5 Jogger injured in Stevenage dog attack
  3. 6 The green seat: Hitchin's one-of-a-kind biodiverse bench
  4. 7 House roof collapses in Letchworth
  5. 8 Documentary tells whirlwind story of Simon Edwards finding boxing legend birth father
  6. 9 Victim of terrifying dog attack in Stevenage park speaks out
  7. 10 Who are the candidates for Police and Crime Commissioner in Herts?

"People have been stopping and saying how nice it is," she continued.

"They've been trying to guess where the beach is located, with some guessing Cornwall. 

"People seem to really like it, but I did it for my own enjoyment. I've been painting for years."

Town Lodge, Letchworth

Town Lodge, Letchworth - Credit: Archant

When asked about the demolition of the Town Lodge and next door bungalow - which was met with a mixed response from the Letchworth community - Georgean added: "We weren't sure about it at first because we didn't know what was going to happen to start with.

"When I saw the drawings and everything, I saw what they were planning was much better. The bungalow had been empty for 18 years."

drawings of new town lodge

Town Lodge will be replaced by a new office building for Croudace and flats - Credit: Croudace

Letchworth-based developers, Croudace, applied to North Herts District Council for planning permission to demolish the Town Lodge building in Gernon Road, as well as the bungalow next door.

Following the demolition, the developers will replace the buildings with a new offices - to enable the company to expand - and nine flats.

Plans were approved by the district council in November last year.

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage development on land west of town

Planning

Application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road.

11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mark Tanti - known as Demograffix - is a professional graffiti artist from Stevenage

Gallery

Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Temporary seating area outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Stevenage Borough Council

Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus