Stevenage Labour passes motion to decriminalise sex work

Stevenage Labour Party passed a motion earlier this week addressing the controversial topic of decriminalising sex work.

After female members of the Stevenage Labour Party raised the issue, the entire group arrived at the decision unanimously during a meeting on Wednesday.

Although the move was not inspired because of any Stevenage link to sex work, chair of Stevenage LP Dave Wood still thought this was the right move.

"It really boils down to a moral imperative," he says.

"Many women in the industry are trafficked and abused, but they can't come forward because their line of work is still illegal."

He goes further to say that Labour's position on this debate "needed clarifying".

A similar sentiment has been adopted by Decrim Now, a London based campaign group fighting for the decriminalisation of sex work nationally.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Time and time again, Labour MPs have failed to listen to sex workers and human rights organisations.

"That's why we are so pleased that the Stevenage LP has voted in favour of decrimininalisation and supports sex workers in their struggle."