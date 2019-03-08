Poll

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant Archant

After MPs voted to back a December general election last night, we want to know who has your vote - if you plan to go to the polls at all.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After months of stalement in parliament, MPs have agreed to support the Prime Minister's bid for an election on December 12 - the UK's first December general election since 1923.

All of Hertfordshire's MPs voted to back an election on December 12, with the motion passing by 438 to 20.

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen - who this week announced she will be standing down as an MP - chose to abstain, alongside more than 100 Labour MPs.

MP for North East Beds Alistair Burt will also not stand at the election, having announced last month that he is quitting as an MP.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami said on Channel 4 news last night that the government has been "forced" to seek an election because Labour have tried to "dither and delay".

Speaking on the programme, Mr Afolami said: "Nobody should take any election for granted. Every MP needs to be nervous when going to see the boss - and the boss is the electorate."

The bill needs a final seal of approval from the Lords this evening, but the chamber are not expected to derail its progress.

Parliament will dissolve next week before campaigning begins in earnest.