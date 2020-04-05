Advanced search

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 05 April 2020

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

www.willphoto.co.uk

The department store chain Debenhams is facing administration for a second time within a year, leaving an uncertain future for its 22,000 workers - including those employed at the branch on Stevenage’s Roaring Meg Retail Park.

The retailer is expected to file notice of intention to appoint administrators next week, to protect the company from creditors while it tries to secure a rescue deal.

The department store has been struggling on the high street for some time, and its financial woes have been compounded after it was forced to close all its outlets due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Debenhams went into administration last year, when it was taken over by a group of financial backers.

Executive chairman Terry Duddy said at the time that the retailer “has a clear strategy and a bright future but, in order for the business to prosper, we need to restructure the group’s store portfolio and its balance sheet”.

You may also want to watch:

It has already closed 22 stores this year - including the branch in Welwyn Garden City - and it plans to shut a further 28 in 2021.

Debenhams in Stevenage, which opened less than three years ago, was unaffected by this initial restructure - with reports last year that it had had the strongest sales increase of all its stores across the UK - but this latest announcement leaves the future of the 80,000 sq ft store and those employed there uncertain.

A spokesman for Debenhams said: “Like all retailers, Debenhams is making contingency plans reflecting the extraordinary current circumstances. Our owners and lenders remain highly supportive and whatever actions we may take will be with a view to protecting the business during the current situation.

“While our stores remain closed in line with government guidance, and the majority of our store-facing colleagues have been furloughed, our website continues to trade and we are accepting customer orders, gift cards and returns.”

The government introduced a furlough scheme, which will run until at least June 1, in a bid to support firms badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and to prevent mass unemployment.

It will pay 80 per cent of the wages of people who can’t do their jobs due to Covid-19, to help companies retain them.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage nurse exposes damning PPE failings on Lister coronavirus wards

A nurse at Lister Hospital was 'terrified' after being asked to enter wards without basic protection. Picture: Danny Loo

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 17 deaths at Lister Hospital after positive COVID–19 tests

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage nurse exposes damning PPE failings on Lister coronavirus wards

A nurse at Lister Hospital was 'terrified' after being asked to enter wards without basic protection. Picture: Danny Loo

Residents’ fury as Stevenage and St Albans chain stays open amid coronavirus lockdown

The Range have so far remained open for business during lockdown. Picture: Google Maps

Hitchin in pictures as lockdown leaves streets deserted

A deserted Hermitage Road. Picture: Allan J Millard

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus lockdown: Uncertain future for Stevenage Debenhams store as company faces administration

The future of Debenhams in Stevenage is threatened as the retailer faces administration during Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Will Dennehy

Autism Awareness Week: Hertfordshire charity shares poem of support

The ADD-vance team during Summer 2019. Picture: ADD-vance.

Introducing ‘Gas-bot’: Our metal friend beneath the streets of Letchworth

Cadent Gas has deployed new innovative technology - CISBOT. Picture: Cadent Gas

What’s cooking? Letchworth school pupils spend quarantine in the kitchen

Fearnhill School pupils have been sharing their culinary creations on the school's Facebook page. Pictures: Fearnhill School

Coronavirus: it’s time to think positive

The transformation from the capital’'s Excel Centre to one of the world'’s largest hospital was completed in less than a fortnight. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24