Stevenage railway worker braves the shave in aid of mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 12:23 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 05 May 2020

Debbie Davies has worked at Stevenage train station for Great Northern for the last six years. Picture: Supplied

Debbie Davies has worked at Stevenage train station for Great Northern for the last six years. Picture: Supplied

A member of Great Northern staff at Stevenage’s train station has kissed goodbye to her luscious locks as part of the ‘Brave The Shave’ charity movement.

Debbie Davies' hair after her 'Brave The Shave' efforts. Picture: Govia ThameslinkDebbie Davies' hair after her 'Brave The Shave' efforts. Picture: Govia Thameslink

56–year–old Debbie Davies, who works on the ticket gate at Stevenage, live streamed her shaving off her shoulder–length hair on Saturday, May 2.

Raising money for the mental health charity Mind, grandmother Debbie’s initial target was £200, but she quickly exceeded this and is almost at the £1,000 mark.

Debbie is supporting Mind because she says people’s mental health is suffering more than ever as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Working on the railway, Debbie has also encountered people with mental health issues and her own son has suffered post traumatic stress disorder after serving in the army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Commenting on her fundraising, she said: “I’m absolutely shocked at the amount raised. I didn’t think I would get anywhere near £200.

“Rail users have sponsored me as well, so that’s really nice.”

Mind is also a charity partner of Govia Thameslink Railway, the franchise that operates Great Northern, following a vote by colleagues last summer.

Mum of four Debbie, who has worked on the railway for six and a half years, added: “This is a charity close to my heart, representing a beacon of hope for people suffering during this difficult time and for those already managing mental health challenges.

“I was actually looking forward to having my head shaved; I wasn’t nervous. It’s a weird world at the moment, so it’s good to be able to do something positive.

“My husband has been very supportive, my daughter thinks I’m crazy and my son joked that he would pay me not to do it!”

Stevenage Station Manager Marc Edwards said: “We’re really proud of Debbie for supporting Mind at such a crucial time and we’re amazed at how much she has managed to raise.”

Mind Events Fundraising Manager Maria Khosla said: “We’re so grateful to Debbie for choosing to fundraise for Mind.

“We’re facing huge demand for our advice and information about staying well and looking after your mental health, as well as needing to support our local Minds to adapt their services and keep our Infoline and legal line running, so any donations raised make a difference to those of us experiencing a mental health problem.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

