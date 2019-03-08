Man dies in Baldock hotel despite efforts of emergency services
PUBLISHED: 10:09 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 12 August 2019
A man who was taken ill at a Baldock hotel yesterday morning has sadly died.
Police, ambulance and air ambulance crews were called to the The George hotel in Hitchin Street at 10.05am.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.