Profoundly deaf Stevenage man posts inspiring Facebook tutorials during coronavirus lockdown

An inspirational man who is profoundly deaf, cannot speak and may eventually go blind has taken to social media to teach people sign language during the coronavirus lockdown.

Glen Tamayo is 32 years old and lives in Stevenage. He has been deaf since birth and is partially-sighted due to retinitis pigmentosa, which will gradually worsen over time and could lead to blindness.

But Glen is resolute in his optimism. He said: “Since I was born I have never heard a sound, and I can’t speak, but it’s okay, don’t feel sorry for me. I’m human like everyone else and nobody is perfect. I love to stay positive and be happy with who I am. I want you to know that I’m proud to be deaf and using beautiful British sign language.”

Glen has decided to be proactive during the coronavirus lockdown and is posting video tutorials on British sign language to the Facebook page Stevenage Covid-19 Mutual Aid - a community support group set up to help people through the current crisis.

Glen said: “When the government told us to stay at home I was bored and thinking of things to do. I had an idea of making British sign language tuition videos for my community, so I put a post online to see if anyone was interested.

“The next morning I woke up, checked Facebook and I had more than 800 likes and comments from people wanting to learn. It made me smile, and excited to teach them.

“I would like to raise deaf awareness and my goal is to see people able to communicate with me and other deaf people too.

“For beginners to learn, I slow the sign language down and repeat it, to make it easier to understand. If people do find it difficult then they can contact me via Facebook and I’m more than happy to help them further.”

Glen is keen to learn new things and experience new adventures, and wants to inspire others to do the same. A self-confessed adrenaline junkie, he loves skydiving and bungee jumping. He has travelled the world solo, loves to see wild animals, and had played rugby for nine years until he was forced to hang up his boots to avoid further risk to his eyesight.

Glen has proved obstacles are made to get over, so don’t let the coronavirus lockdown stop you experiencing new things. What will be your adventure (at home) today?