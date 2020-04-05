Advanced search

Profoundly deaf Stevenage man posts inspiring Facebook tutorials during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:32 09 April 2020

GlenTamayo, who lives in Stevenage and is profoundly deaf, is providing online British sign language tutorials during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Glen Tamayo

GlenTamayo, who lives in Stevenage and is profoundly deaf, is providing online British sign language tutorials during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Glen Tamayo

Archant

An inspirational man who is profoundly deaf, cannot speak and may eventually go blind has taken to social media to teach people sign language during the coronavirus lockdown.

Glen Tamayo is 32 years old and lives in Stevenage. He has been deaf since birth and is partially-sighted due to retinitis pigmentosa, which will gradually worsen over time and could lead to blindness.

But Glen is resolute in his optimism. He said: “Since I was born I have never heard a sound, and I can’t speak, but it’s okay, don’t feel sorry for me. I’m human like everyone else and nobody is perfect. I love to stay positive and be happy with who I am. I want you to know that I’m proud to be deaf and using beautiful British sign language.”

Glen has decided to be proactive during the coronavirus lockdown and is posting video tutorials on British sign language to the Facebook page Stevenage Covid-19 Mutual Aid - a community support group set up to help people through the current crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Glen said: “When the government told us to stay at home I was bored and thinking of things to do. I had an idea of making British sign language tuition videos for my community, so I put a post online to see if anyone was interested.

“The next morning I woke up, checked Facebook and I had more than 800 likes and comments from people wanting to learn. It made me smile, and excited to teach them.

“I would like to raise deaf awareness and my goal is to see people able to communicate with me and other deaf people too.

“For beginners to learn, I slow the sign language down and repeat it, to make it easier to understand. If people do find it difficult then they can contact me via Facebook and I’m more than happy to help them further.”

Glen is keen to learn new things and experience new adventures, and wants to inspire others to do the same. A self-confessed adrenaline junkie, he loves skydiving and bungee jumping. He has travelled the world solo, loves to see wild animals, and had played rugby for nine years until he was forced to hang up his boots to avoid further risk to his eyesight.

Glen has proved obstacles are made to get over, so don’t let the coronavirus lockdown stop you experiencing new things. What will be your adventure (at home) today?

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Public warning issued after North London family’s Fairlands Valley picnic dispersed over weekend

Stevenage Police had to break-up a family picnic in Stevenage's Fairlands Valley Park on Sunday. Picture: Brendan Falvey

NHS announces more COVID-19 deaths at Lister Hospital

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter

Help NHS Heroes launches at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

The pop-up supermarket at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is the first in a campaign to roll out similar models at hospital sites across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

‘It is the right thing to do’ – organisers postpone annual music festival

Willow volunteers at Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak last summer. The festival will now return in 2021. Picture: Jean S. B-C. Mower-Allard

Profoundly deaf Stevenage man posts inspiring Facebook tutorials during coronavirus lockdown

GlenTamayo, who lives in Stevenage and is profoundly deaf, is providing online British sign language tutorials during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Courtesy of Glen Tamayo

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Specialist bikes stolen in Letchworth burglary

Have you seen these bikes that were stolen from Westholm in Letchworth? Picture: Herts police

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter
Drive 24