Know a North Herts volunteer hero? Nominate them before Friday's deadline

The deadline for nominations to the North Hertfordshire District Council's Chairman's Volunteer Achievement Awards 2020 is Friday, January 10. Picture: NHDC NHDC

It's your last chance to nominate a North Herts volunteer who deserves recognition - with entries for five different award categories closing next week.

The North Hertfordshire District Council's Chairman's Volunteer Achievement Awards are designed to celebrate the outstanding people within North Hertfordshire who volunteer and regularly 'go the extra mile' to make a real difference in their local community.

This year's awards - which are backed by Archant titles the Comet and Royston Crow, as well as Letchworth-based construction and property services firm Willmott Dixon - are open to anyone who either lives in North Herts or volunteers in the district, which organisers have asked to point out does not include Stevenage.

You can nominate as many individuals as you like, but you must submit your entry form via the NHDC website before midnight on Friday, January 10.

There are five different award categories: the Caring Award - for someone's acts of kindness; the Dedication Award - for long service in voluntary or community work; the Green Award - for helping to keep North Herts clean, safe and green; the Sporting Achievement Award - to recognise a major contribution to sporting life, and the Young Star Award - for a young person aged 25 or under who has made a difference to their local community.

Jeanette Thompson, NHDC's service director for legal and community, said: "We have received some fantastic nominations so far that show just how amazing our community is and how much people do to contribute to life in the district.

"If you know an individual who has made a contribution to the local community, please nominate them for an award and give them the recognition they deserve."

After January 10's midnight deadline passes, a judging panel will meet to consider all of the nominations and determine the winners.

The award winners will then be presented with their trophies and prizes at the Chairman's Civic Reception which takes place next month.

For more information on the categories and to make a nomination, visit north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/chairmans-volunteer-achievement-awards.