'I need your support' - one man's epic Atlantic row challenge for teens with cancer

Published: 1:35 PM May 21, 2021

Dayle Roane will row solo across the Atlantic in aid of Teens Unite Against Cancer - Credit: Courtesy of Dayle Roane

A Stevenage man will be taking on an epic challenge - rowing the length of the Atlantic Ocean solo - in memory of his mum, and to raise money for Teens Unite Fighting Cancer.

Dayle Roane grew up in Stevenage, and is now vying for the town's support for his solo Atlantic row taking place later this year.

He has spent the last 18 months working out the logistics of the 3,000-mile row, which should take him around 50 days to complete.

Dayle will row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in December - Credit: Dayle Roane

For such a huge undertaking, he hopes to raise an equally huge amount for the charity close to his heart, setting a target of £50,000.

He said: “My motivation to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, solo and unsupported, was borne from a mix of reasons.

"The recent loss of my beautiful mother in 2020, turning 50 years old and having been sat on the side line watching the suffering endured by my cousin's nine-year-old daughter - who was found to have a large lump in her chest which transpired to be T Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma."

The 50-year-old was also motivated by spending time in his 40s with every intention to do "this and that", without getting around to it.

"I simply wanted to put myself centre stage with nowhere to hide - here I am," he said.

"The last 18 months have been totally consumed by the sheer unending logistical requirements of ensuring I get to the start line at Pacito Blanco, Gran Canaria in December."

More people have climbed Everest than solo rowed the Atlantic. Dayle - who attended the Heathcote School and played county football in Herts, before moving out of the area in 1988 - is doing all he can to raise as much as possible.

With the help of friend Mark, Dayle has launched a New England IPA, with money raised from sales going towards his £50,000 fundraising target - Credit: Alamy

As well as looking for corporate sponsors, he and best friend Mark have created a New England IPA to help, dubbed 'Final Approach'.

For every case of beer purchased, your name will be added to the boat, making you a true part of the adventure across the Atlantic.

He continued: "The fact is I need your support in realising this life-changing event and in raising £50,000 for a great charity who provide incredible support for young people with cancer and their drive to build the UK’s first purpose built refuge to encourage as many young people ‘to live their best life’ while battling this dreadful disease.

To donate, find out about corporate sponsorship, purchase the IPA, or to find out more, click here.