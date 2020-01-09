Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commisioner indicates support for council tax precept rise

Today is the last day to have your say on proposed increases council tax in Hertfordshire, which would go towards funding new police officers on our streets.

David Lloyd, Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, has announced plans to raise the policing precept of the council tax bill in the county.

Mr Lloyd will set the police budget for the next financial year, which runs from April, 1 2020 to March, 31 2021, by the end of this month.

Any final decision will be determined by the level of central government funding Herts police recieves - alongside residents' views.

In an open letter published on his website, he said: "It's a positive year, as we know that there is an increase in funding for additional officers, but that does also come with additional costs.

"Hertfordshire is getting a significantly larger police force and the costs of running it will go up proportionately. There are also the standstill pressures, including inflation and statutory pay rises that need to be budgeted for.

"My plan this year is to increase the precept to meet the pressures that are coming through rather than to seek cuts, but I want to hear what you have to say."

According to Mr Lloyd, the annual cost of funding Hertfordshire Constabulary exceeds £200 million.

He also says that the recruitment of 75 new frontline police officers is on schedule, after Mr Lloyd raised the precept by £2 a month for average Band D properties in Herts last year.

Anyone wishing to share their view on the potential rise in the policing precept element of their council tax bill should email your.views@herts.pcc.pnn.gov.uk, or complete an online survey at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/PCCprecept2020