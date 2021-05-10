Conservative David Lloyd re-elected as Herts Police and Crime Commissioner

Published: 6:13 PM May 10, 2021

The newly elected Police and Crime Commissioner for Herts has been announced as Conservative David Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd received a total of 167,875 votes, up from 126,069 in 2016.

Under the supplementary voting system, voters were asked to indicate both a first and second preference from the three candidates.

As no candidate received more than 50 per cent of the first preference votes, David Lloyd and Lib Dem candidate Sam North progressed to the second round, as they had accrued the most first preference votes.

Labour candidate Philip Ross came in third place.

The turnout across Hertfordshire was 37.4 per cent. This compares with 29 per cent at the last PCC election in 2016.



The results were announced by police area returning officer, Broxbourne Borough Council's chief executive Jeff Stack, at the count at the Spotlight Theatre in Hoddesdon.





The PCC is responsible for the way policing is delivered in the county. They decide how funding related to policing and crime reduction is allocated and set a Police and Crime Plan which sets the strategic direction and objectives of the force.

They also bring together community safety and criminal justice partners to ensure local priorities are joined up.