Met police officer pleads not guilty to 20 charges including seven rapes

Maya Derrick

Published: 4:26 PM December 3, 2021
A provisional date for the six-week trial of David Carrick, 46 of Stevenage, has been set for April 2022 - Credit: PA

Met police officer David Carrick has, today,  pleaded not guilty in court after being charged with 20 sexual offences including rape. 

PC Carrick of Stevenage was arrested and charged in October with raping a woman on a Tinder date in St Albans in August of this year. 

Since the 46-year-old's first appearance in court, three more women have come forward and he was charged with the additional offences - which are alleged to have taken place between January 2017 and July of last of last year. 

The police officer appeared at court via video link from Belmarsh prison, and pleaded not guilty to the seven counts of rape, five of sexual assault, two of sexual assault by penetration, two of coercive and controlling behaviour, two of false imprisonment, and one each of attempted sexual assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. 

More charges may be brought in the case, prosecutor Tom Little told Judge Michael Kay QC. 

No application for bail was made by defending solicitor Patrick Hill. He stated that the first St Albans rape allegation did not take place, and the additional19 charges were consensual. 

Judge Kay provisionally set a date for a six-week trial at St Albans Crown Court, commencing on April 26, 2022. The case is next in court on January 28.

