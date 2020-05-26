Video

David Beckham sends message of support to hospice hero Betty-Leigh Allinson

Five-year-old Betty-Leigh has been cycling a mile a day for over a month. Picture: GHHC Archant

Football legend David Beckham has sent a message of support to five-year-old Betty-Leigh Allinson who has raised over £12k for Garden House Hospice Care.

Betty-Leigh is the granddaughter of Arsenal legend Ian Allinson, and is riding her bike a mile every day to raise money for Garden House patients and families.

Two weeks ago, David Beckham sent her a football shirt from his Miami team, Inter Miami CF, and has been keeping a keen eye on her progress ever since.

In a recorded video message, Mr Beckham said: “Hi Betty, I can’t believe you are still going a mile every day on that bike, you are going to be so fit and raise so much money. Well done and congratulations. Keep going, we’re all so proud of you, you are so, so amazing!”

Carla Pilsworth, director of income at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We are so proud of Betty-Leigh and grateful she is dedicating her mile a day to help raise money for our hospice patients and families. She has done an amazing job, having just learnt to ride her bike she is an inspiration to anyone who might be thinking of ways to fundraise. Keep going Betty and we are looking forward to see how your challenge continues to grow!”

You can support Betty by visiting her JustGiving page.