Advanced search

Video

David Beckham sends message of support to hospice hero Betty-Leigh Allinson

PUBLISHED: 11:04 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 26 May 2020

Five-year-old Betty-Leigh has been cycling a mile a day for over a month. Picture: GHHC

Five-year-old Betty-Leigh has been cycling a mile a day for over a month. Picture: GHHC

Archant

Football legend David Beckham has sent a message of support to five-year-old Betty-Leigh Allinson who has raised over £12k for Garden House Hospice Care.

Betty-Leigh is the granddaughter of Arsenal legend Ian Allinson, and is riding her bike a mile every day to raise money for Garden House patients and families.

Two weeks ago, David Beckham sent her a football shirt from his Miami team, Inter Miami CF, and has been keeping a keen eye on her progress ever since.

In a recorded video message, Mr Beckham said: “Hi Betty, I can’t believe you are still going a mile every day on that bike, you are going to be so fit and raise so much money. Well done and congratulations. Keep going, we’re all so proud of you, you are so, so amazing!”

Carla Pilsworth, director of income at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “We are so proud of Betty-Leigh and grateful she is dedicating her mile a day to help raise money for our hospice patients and families. She has done an amazing job, having just learnt to ride her bike she is an inspiration to anyone who might be thinking of ways to fundraise. Keep going Betty and we are looking forward to see how your challenge continues to grow!”

You can support Betty by visiting her JustGiving page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Should Dominic Cummings be sacked? Take part in our poll

Dominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

County councillors back Hitchin scrapyard plans despite pollution concerns

Plans for a new scrapyard in Hitchin have been backed by the county council, despite pollution concerns. Picture: Archant

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Most Read

Herts County Council’s advice about the use of face coverings to avoid the spread of coronavirus

Hertfordshire County Council has released advice regarding the use of face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Courtesy of HCC.

Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Should Dominic Cummings be sacked? Take part in our poll

Dominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

County councillors back Hitchin scrapyard plans despite pollution concerns

Plans for a new scrapyard in Hitchin have been backed by the county council, despite pollution concerns. Picture: Archant

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami refuses to answer questions on Dominic Cummings scandal

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media on Monday. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Stevenage teen dubbed ‘Lockdown Legend’ after appearing on This Morning with Phil and Holly

Lee (L) and George (R) Redmond from Stevenage appeared on ITV's This Morning last week. Picture: ITV

Should Dominic Cummings be sacked? Take part in our poll

Dominic Cummings denied any breaches of lockdown rules during his 260 mile journey to County Durham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

David Beckham sends message of support to hospice hero Betty-Leigh Allinson

Five-year-old Betty-Leigh has been cycling a mile a day for over a month. Picture: GHHC

Coronavirus: Ball shining rule ‘will give batsmen advantage’

Australia's Mitchell Starc during a nets session
Drive 24