Lucky Hitchin man wins new Tesla and £30,000

Published: 12:15 PM April 8, 2021

Dave Ratcliffe, from Hitchin, was the lucky winner of a Tesla Model 3 and £30,000 - Credit: BOTB.com

A man from Hitchin whose wedding was cancelled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic last year has had a smile put back on his face after winning a Tesla and £30,000 from a popular competition company.

Dave Ratcliffe, 29, was working from home when he received the call from BOTB - a dream car and lifestyle raffle - host Christian Williams telling him he was the mid week car competition winner.

The financial advisor scooped a black Tesla Model 3 and £30,000 in cash for the honeymoon of a lifetime - all for £1.20, the price of his BOTB ticket.

Dave's face was a picture to behold when he picked up the phone as he "couldn't believe his eyes". He said he recognised Christian immediately as he has played for more than a year.

"I just can't believe it. I’ve been playing for more than a year now, and my brother plays too,” he added.

“We see it as a bit of fun really, I never ever expected to win. Things like this just don’t happen to me.

"My dad loves Teslas, he’s got the Model S and always raves about it. They’re the future aren’t they?!”

Dave joked that as per his profession, he should "probably put this [the cash] into an ISA", but instead will treat his partner to an extra special honeymoon when COVID-19 restrictions allow.

The husband-to-be went on to explain that he and his fiancé, Jade, were meant to tie the knot last year but their wedding was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We were meant to get married in Sorrento last year but of course that got cancelled, it’s meant to be this July instead but I can’t really see that happening either.

“It’s been really difficult to be honest and quite stressful so this is a really welcome boost. Thank you so much!"

Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, explained: “He seems like a great guy and he’s played for a fantastic car.

"He’s 100 per cent right when he says electric vehicles are the future and I’m excited for him to try his new wheels out.

"The car paired with the money for his long-awaited honeymoon makes for an amazing prize. Massive congratulations again, Dave!”