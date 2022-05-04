Daughter sets off on 630-mile trek for Alzheimer's charity in honour of her mum

Subscriber Exclusive

Paula and Simon Cooper are walking 630-miles along the South West coastline to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society. - Credit: Courtesy of Paula Cooper

A Stevenage woman is lacing up her boots as she sets off on a 630-mile charity walk to raise money for Alzheimer's research, in honour of her mum.

Paula Cooper is taking on the huge challenge along the South West Coastal Path in the name of her mother, Margaret Nolan, who is living with Alzheimer's and being cared for at Stevenage's St Christopher's care home.

Paula has set up two JustGiving pages, one for Alzheimer's Research UK and Alzheimer's Society, with all proceeds going towards research.

To support and follow Paula on her journey, you can visit her Instagram page, @Paulas.Mad.Adventures.

