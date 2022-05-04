The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Subscriber Exclusive

Daughter sets off on 630-mile trek for Alzheimer's charity in honour of her mum

Author Picture Icon

Whitney Jones

Published: 12:15 PM May 4, 2022
Paula and Simon Cooper stood next to the South West coastline sign

Paula and Simon Cooper are walking 630-miles along the South West coastline to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society. - Credit: Courtesy of Paula Cooper

A Stevenage woman is lacing up her boots as she sets off on a 630-mile charity walk to raise money for Alzheimer's research, in honour of her mum. 

Paula Cooper is taking on the huge challenge along the South West Coastal Path in the name of her mother, Margaret Nolan, who is living with Alzheimer's and being cared for at Stevenage's St Christopher's care home. 

Paula has set up two JustGiving pages, one for Alzheimer's Research UK and Alzheimer's Society, with all proceeds going towards research. 

To support and follow Paula on her journey, you can visit her Instagram page, @Paulas.Mad.Adventures.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of A505 duel carriageway.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

17-year-old killed after being struck by car on A505 near Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Sound barrier at new housing development in Stevenage

Housing News | Subscriber Exclusive

Upset over housing development's nine-metre high sound barrier

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A giant Percy Pig has been installed at the new M&S in Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Giant Percy Pig installed on roof of new M&S in Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Police find missing 14-year-old girl from Stevenage

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon