Daughter of paramedic attacked while on duty in Hitchin calls for government action

Paramedic Brenda Fox was reportedly beaten while responding to a call in Hitchin on Sunday. Picture: Courtesy of Kerry Fox Archant

The daughter of a paramedic who was reportedly beaten by a drunk man while responding to a call in Hitchin on Sunday has spoken out about the devastating effect the assault has had on her mum.

Brenda Fox and her crew mate Ailsa White were responding to reports of a intoxicated man slipping in and out of consciousness in Sun Street in the early hours of Sunday when the nightmare unfolded.

For legal reasons, the Comet cannot give an account of the attack but it left Brenda with a black eye and bruising all over her body, and she is believed to have lost consciousness during the assault.

Her daughter, Kerry, says this is not the first time her mum has been attacked while on duty and she is already receiving counselling for a prior assault.

"The previous assault wasn't as serious as this," Kerry said. "She was verbally abused and got pushed out of an ambulance and hurt her back.

"My mum has been a paramedic for over 20 years and there are a lot of horrible people out there now.

"She's been checked over and is recovering at home, but she needs an X-ray to see if she has any broken ribs.

"My mum's in an absolute state and her colleague felt so helpless, although she did everything she possibly could to help my mum.

"Mum's very shaken and very tearful. I don't even know if she will make it back to work after all this, but I'm hoping she doesn't let it defeat her because what she does is amazing.

"I'm angry and I'm heartbroken because I'm seeing her emotionally and physically in pain. She can't sleep and keeps having flashbacks.

"It makes me so mad how emergency service workers get treated for trying to help people and I think it's about time the government starts supporting them and supplying them with some form of defence."

She added: "We have been overwhelmed by the support we have had, even from strangers. It's really lifted our spirits and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We are supporting both of our colleagues and the incident has been reported to police.

"No-one should have to face abuse as part of their job, but when our staff - who are there to help people - are assaulted or abused, it's completely unacceptable."

John Murphy, of Maidstone Road in London, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The 42-year-old has been bailed and is next due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on July 24.