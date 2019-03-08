Advanced search

Date set for closure of Waitrose in Stevenage High Street

PUBLISHED: 09:55 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 03 September 2019

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

Stevenage's Waitrose store will permanently close on October 27. Picture: Maya Derrick

The Waitrose store in Stevenage Old Town will open its doors to customers for the final time on October 27, the Comet can confirm.

The supermarket announced in July that the branch will be closing this autumn after 41 years of trading in the High Street, prompting more than 2,000 people to sign a petition in a bid to save the store.

Waitrose & Partners regional manager Ashley Broad said at the time: "We have taken great pride in being part of the Stevenage community, so the sale of the shop is not something we take lightly, but have sadly not been able to find a way to make the shop commercially sustainable in the long-term.

"Our priority is our partners working there. We will identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business wherever possible."

Lidl has refused to respond to rumours and confirm whether or not it is interested in taking over the High Street premises.

