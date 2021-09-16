Darcie's Wish fundraising back on track after 18 months
- Credit: Kylie Osborn/Carly Stacey
A Stevenage mum has completed her first of two marathons, in aid of the charity she set up in memory of her daughter, Darcie.
Kylie Osborn took on the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, alongside a team of ten others.
A number of team members have raised more than £1,000 for Darcie's Wish, which provides support and care packages to those who have experience stillbirth at Lister Hospital.
Kylie set up the charity after the tragic death of her own baby in 2014.
She will be taking on the London Marathon solo on October 3, which would have been Darcie's birthday.
Off the back of the Brighton Marathon, Kylie told the Comet: "It was so hot! Not a cloud in the sky, but everyone did so well. I think I need to mentally prepare myself for the next one!
"Fundraising is going really well. On my page, I've raised around £2,800, and I know some of the other people who took part have raised over £1,000."
Fundraising from the marathon will be the charity's first cash injection since the pandemic, and will allow Kylie to continue to provide boxes for families at Lister.
However, adding to the pot is Carly Stacey, who will also be doing her bit for Darcie's Wish.
Carly is set for a skydive on Sunday this week, stepping up to the challenge after a last minute cancellation.
Carly said: "Kylie had posted on Facebook that somebody had dropped out of the skydive, and that the charity would have lost money.
"I thought, 'I can't let that happen, I need to help.' So I said, I'm going to do it!"
Offering to take on the skydive just two weeks before the event, Carly was tasked with raising at least £400 - a target that she has more than doubled!
"People have been so generous and I'm totally overwhelmed. People are incredible," she said.
"I've been googling, and watching videos and thinking 'what am I doing!?', but I won't let anyone down. My kids will all be there watching and cheering me on."
Carly said she's been inspired by her son, who has recently been diagnosed with autism and ADHD.
"He's only six, and he absolutely hates going to school. Every single day he has to do something that he hates. He's my inspiration, really he's so brave.
"I thought if he can overcome this everyday, then I can do this. I've smashed the fundraising, and I'm so happy to be able to get that money for Darcie's Wish.
"I'm blessed that I've never had to go through anything like what Kylie and other families have. Kylie's amazing."
To donate to Kylie's page, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/kylieosborn/7, and to support Carly, it's uk.virginmoneygiving.com/CarlyStacey