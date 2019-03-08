Stevenage teen jailed after attacking Tesco security guard

A teenager from Stevenage with a 'remarkable criminal record' was sentenced to 16 months detention on Friday after attacking a security guard in Tesco.

Danielle Harrison, of no fixed address, assaulted the security guard at Tesco in The Forum, at 11.30pm on June 24.

She was sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Prosecutor George Heimler said Harrison had been banned from the town centre by a criminal behaviour order.

Ignoring this, Harrison - who had been drinking - first tried to enter the Tesco store with a bike and the security guard told her she could not.

When the guard recognised Harrison, who had been banned from the store, she proceeded to pick up the bicycle and threw it at the security guard.

She then entered the store with two other girls.

After picking up alcohol from an aisle, but not having proof of ID to pay for it, Harrison picked up the alcohol and confronted the security guard at the exit.

It was then that she threw a dustbin at him, twice knocked off his glasses and tried to punch him.

Herts police officers arrived at the scene and Harrison was arrested.

At 19-years-old, Harrison already has 27 convictions for 69 previous offences, most of which were for anti-social behaviour.

Speaking from a video link at Peterborough jail, Harrison pled guilty to assault by beating and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Bill Maley, defending, said Harrison was homeless after being disowned by her family.

He asked the judge to pass sentence that would show "light at the end of the tunnel."

Judge Michael Kay QC described Harrison as having "one of the most remarkable criminal records I have seen for someone of your age."

He said: "Undoubtedly, alcohol is a significant, if not the sole issue."

Referring to a letter Harrison had written to the court, the judge said he hoped she could find a way to change her behaviour.

He told her: "What matters will be your actions when you come out of prison. If you do not learn your lesson, you will go back into prison and this depressing cycle will continue."