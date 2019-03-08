Advanced search

'Persistent domestic abuser' from Stevenage jailed for more than three years

PUBLISHED: 10:24 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 01 August 2019

Daniel Pateman, 37, was jailed for more than three years at St Albans Crown Court yesterday. Picture: Herts Police

A Stevenage man has been jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to four offences, including the coercive control of his former partner.

Daniel Pateman, of no fixed abode, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday, for mentally and physically abusing his then-girlfriend, including biting her, punching her and threatening to kill her.

The court heard how Pateman would threaten to kill himself, his girlfriend and her father, saying he would stab her and burn her house down.

Pateman caused £5,000 worth of damage to his former girlfriend's house after breaking in and threatening to stab her and her family.

He would also turn up at her workplace, being aggressive and accusing her of cheating on him and would control who she could spend time with.

Pateman was sentenced for controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship and sentenced for three years and nine months imprisonment.

He was also handed a five year restraining order and a £170 fine.

The 37-year-old was also given a three-month sentence for assault by beating, 12 months for damaging property, and 12 months for sending electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

All sentences are to run concurrently. He will serve a total of three years and nine months in prison.

Det Cons Ryan Lloyd, from the domestic abuse investigations and safeguarding unit, said: "Pateman is a persistent domestic abuser who constantly prays on his victim. I am glad to see him jailed for a lengthy spell.

"We take every report of domestic abuse extremely seriously, and will always fully support victims throughout the investigative process. We are here to bring offenders to justice."

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, you can report it to police on the non-emergency number 101, or online at www.herts.police.uk/report

