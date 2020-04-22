Man charged with multiple offences after crash near Baldock leaves woman in critical condition

34-year-old Neil Stimson appeared before magistrates yesterday. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has been charged with multiple offences following a collision on the A1(M) near Baldock which left a woman in critical condition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 22, a Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Transporter van were involved in a collision on the roundabout near J10 for Baldock services.

Two people travelling in the Fiesta – a man and a woman – were hospitalised with serious injuries. The woman remains in a critical but stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

Neil Stimson, 34, from Robert Hunt Gardens in Sandy, was arrested following the incident and has now been charged with multiple offences, including: robbery, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, contravening requirement to social distance amid the COVID-19 emergency, failure to provide a specimen for analysis, driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified.

Mr Stimson appeared before magistrates yesterday where he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before St Albans Crown Court on 26 May.

Investigations into the collision are continuing at this time and witnesses to the incident, or the events leading up to it, are still being sought.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling shortly beforehand.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 626 of 22.04.20.