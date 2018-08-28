Advanced search

Hitchin and Letchworth dancers set for BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer live show

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 January 2019

Kajetan Migdal (back left) and Tyreece Hare (back right) with Prospect Fraternity. Picture: Gemma Migdal

Kajetan Migdal (back left) and Tyreece Hare (back right) with Prospect Fraternity. Picture: Gemma Migdal

Two young dancers from Hitchin and Letchworth are set to appear on the first live show of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer.

Kajetan Migdal, 15, from Letchworth, and Tyreese Hare, 17, from Hitchin are part of Prospects Fraternity, who were selected by judge and former Glee star Matthew Morrison as one of his final three.

Kajetan said: “I love dancing, it’s my passion. I can’t believe we are in Matthew Morrison’s top three out of everyone that auditioned. It’s an experience I will never forget.”

Tyreese added: “It’s a dream come true, and I can’t believe that I get to share such a big achievement with my family.”

Auditioning back in August, the group quickly reached the 75 per cent audience vote needed to have a chance of reaching the next round.

Katejan’s mum, Gemma, called for the people of Hertfordshire to back the boys and their group on Saturday.

“Saturday night is the first live show and this is where we need the Hertfordshire people to get behind these kids and vote for Prospects Fraternity,” she said.

“I think the final is end of February. We need the support to get to the final.”

