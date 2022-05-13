The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Dame Esther Ranzten enjoys Jubilee celebrations with Hitchin retirees

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:21 AM May 13, 2022
Queens Jubilee Celebration, Dovehouse Lodge Sandy Highsted, Esther Rantzen and Molly Russell

Queens Jubilee Celebration, Dovehouse Lodge Sandy Highsted, Esther Rantzen and Molly Russell - Credit: © Tim George

TV personality and journalist Dame Esther Rantzen enjoyed tea and cake during a visit to residents at a retirement living home in Hitchin last week. 

The That's Life! presenter attended a special Jubilee Tea Party at Churchill Retirement Living’s Dovehouse Lodge on May 5.

Apartment owners and guests spent time sharing anecdotes and stories from the broadcasting legend's impressive career, over music, fizz and refreshments. 

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Hitchin News

