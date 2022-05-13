Dame Esther Ranzten enjoys Jubilee celebrations with Hitchin retirees

Subscriber Exclusive

TV personality and journalist Dame Esther Rantzen enjoyed tea and cake during a visit to residents at a retirement living home in Hitchin last week.

The That's Life! presenter attended a special Jubilee Tea Party at Churchill Retirement Living’s Dovehouse Lodge on May 5.

Apartment owners and guests spent time sharing anecdotes and stories from the broadcasting legend's impressive career, over music, fizz and refreshments.

